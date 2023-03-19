Steam Spring Sale 2023 Discounts Half-Life, Star Wars & More

The Steam Spring Sale 2023 is now live, offering big discounts on PC VR games.

Following last month’s Steam Next Fest, the Steam Spring Sale 2023 has begun and there’s over 1,500 PC VR games on offer. With VR discounts as high as 90%, unsurprisingly, the most notable sales are mostly for older PC VR games. Half-Life Alyx matches its previous lowest price at $23.99 (60% off), Star Wars: Squadrons is going cheap at $5.99 (85% off), F1 22 comes in at $9.59 (84% off), while big names like No Man’s Sky ($29.99 – 50% off) and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ($19.79 – 67% off) also have substantial discounts.

Several newer PC VR games are also discounted but don’t expect anything particularly big. Red Matter 2, Moss: Book II and Hubris are all 25% off; Bonelab, Kayak VR: Mirage and Lonn have 20% discounts, but others like Gorilla Tag and Among Us VR remain at full price. You can find the full discounted games list here, but these are some of the biggest Spring Sale VR highlights:

The Steam Spring Sale 2023 remains live until March 23, ending at 10am PT. This includes a heavy discount for the Valve Complete Pack for $6.54 (96% off), which times up well with the recent release of the Half-Life 2: Episode One VR Mod.