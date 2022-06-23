Steam Summer Sale Includes Half-Life: Alyx At Half-Price

The Steam Summer Sale is on now until July 7 with big discounts on VR games including Half-Life: Alyx.

If you haven’t played one of VR’s most polished games games you can grab it now for just $29.99. The discount is in place for the duration of the Steam Summer sale that kicked off today.

Over on Quest, Meta’s summer sale includes discounts VR titles up to 40 percent for a couple more days. Meanwhile, on Steam, you can scour for deep discounts on some classic VR games like cooperative puzzle game Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes for just $5.99 or space flight simulator Elite Dangerous for $7.49. More recent titles like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Pistol Whip, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Budget Cuts 2 are steeply discounted as well, priced at $21.99, $19.49, $9.99, and $7.49 respectively.

There’s a lot more you can look through over on Steam with a bunch of notable offers, like survival game The Forest for $4.99 and shooter Payday 2 from 2013 with its VR mode that was added in 2018 available for just 99 cents.

Head on over to Steam to check it out