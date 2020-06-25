Steam Summer Sale 2020 Now Live Discounting Half-Life: Alyx, The Walking Dead, And Hundreds More

The Steam Summer Sale for 2020 is now live until July 9th at 10PM PT with discounts across the entire storefront on thousands of games including some of the very best VR titles like Half-Life: Alyx and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Every year Valve has an enormous Steam Summer Sale with deep discounts on popular games and often even new releases. You can browse the sales and categories on the main landing page. If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a pricey VR game until it gets a bit of a discount, or want to try and grab a bunch of games you may have missed for lower prices, now is the time to act. The Steam Summer Sale will last until 10PM PT on July 9th.

Valve also has some mini-game or meta-level feature alongside each Steam Summer Sale usually as well. This time, it’s Steam Points. Various things on Steam can earn you points, such as buying games or contributing to communities. The conversion rate is 100 points for every $1.00 you spend. You can then spend points on animated avatars, frames, profile backgrounds, badges, and chat emotes, or even for items from games you already, that you get to keep forever.

What’s unique about this feature though is that it’s not just tied to the Steam Summer sale — the Points Shop is now a permanent feature on Steam. However, unlike trading cards and some in-game items, you cannot sell or trade anything purchased in the Points Shop.

Here are some of the stand out best quality and value deals we’ve identified in the Steam Summer Sale, but it’s worth browsing the entire VR category listing for more. You can see every discounted VR game on Steam right here (that’s over 1,000 results in total!) and the official VR landing page is right here.

Great VR Games In The Steam Summer Sale

With over 1,000 games in the Steam Summer Sale it’s impossible to pick all of the best deals in one single article. Let us know what you think people should buy down in the comments below!