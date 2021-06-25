Steam Summer Sale Discounts Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks & More

A number of popular VR games are discounted as part of the Steam Summer Sale, including Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks, Skyrim VR and more.

The annual Steam Summer Sale began yesterday and will run for two weeks, until July 8 at 10am Pacific. The Summer sale is always one of the biggest Steam sales of the year, and this one is no exception — some VR games are discounted quite heavily.

Perhaps the most notable discount is on Half-Life: Alyx, which is discounted by 40%, bringing it down to just $35.99 — that’s tied with it’s previous sale in March for the highest discount on the game since launch.

Here are some other notable VR games discounted in the sale:

– Boneworks – $23.99 (from $29.99, 20% off)

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $14.99 (from $59.99, 75% off)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $31.99 (from $49.99, 20% off)

– Star Wars: Squadrons – $14.79 (from $39.99, 63% off)

– No Man’s Sky – $29.99 (from $59.99, 50% off)

– Population: One – $20.99 (from $29.99, 30% off)

– Pavlov VR – $14.99 (from $24.99, 40% off)

– Phasmophobia – $11.89 (from $13.99, 15% off)

– Superhot VR – $14.99 (from $24.99, 40% off)

– Pistol Whip – $17.49 (from $24.99, 30% off)

– Eleven Table Tennis – $9.99 (from $19.99, 50% off)

– The Room VR: A Dark Matter – $20.09 (from $29.99, 33% off)

– Until You Fall – $17.49 (from $24.99, 30% off)

– Elite Dangerous – $7.49 (from $29.99, 75% off)

– Fallout 4 VR – $17.99 (from $59.99, 70% off)

– Onward – $17.49 (from $24.99, 30% off)

– Trover Saves The Universe – $14.99 (from $29.99, 50% off)

That’s just the beginning – there’s many more discounted titles that aren’t listed above. All the prices above are in USD, but the sale prices will adjust accordingly for your location and local currency. You can see a full list of the VR games currently on sale on Steam here.

Are you planning to pick anything up in this year’s Summer Sale? Let us know in the comments below.