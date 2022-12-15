Valve Adds ‘VR Supported’ And ‘VR Only’ Feature Tags To Steam Store Pages

Valve added ‘VR Supported’ and ‘VR Only’ feature tags to Steam store pages.

Last week Valve removed the VR Support sidebar section on Steam store pages, which prominently displayed compatible headsets, input devices, and play area sizes. It was replaced by a single ‘Tracked Motion Controller Support’ feature tag. That decision led to complaints from VR developers, who weren’t notified of the change.

Valve has now added ‘VR Supported’ and ‘VR Only’ feature tags. You could already filter Steam by VR Supported and VR Only, but these tags weren’t shown in the list of a game’s features. The change was first spotted by Twitter user T0X1N.