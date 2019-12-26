Boneworks, Beat Saber, Skyrim And More Top Steam’s Best Selling VR Of 2019

Valve revealed Steam’s Best of 2019 lists today, including the top selling VR games of the year. The section is split into platinum, gold, silver and bronze subdivisions, along with a section purely for the best VR releases from this year only.

The platinum category, featuring the absolute top VR sellers of the year “as measured by gross revenue this year”, consists of Blade & Sorcery, Skryim VR, Arizona Sunshine, Gorn, VR Kanojo, Boneworks, Fallout 4 VR, Pavlov, Superhot VR, Beat Saber, Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (H3VR) and Zero Caliber.

The next tier, gold, features Virtual Desktop, Moss, Creed: Rise to Glory, Budget Cuts, Pistol Whip, Sairento VR, Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, Onward, Half-Life: Alyx, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and Contractors.

The silver and bronze tiers feature more titles than platinum and silver, including prominent titles such as Space Pirate Trainer, Tilt Brush, Espire 1 and many more. You can view the full VR top sellers list here, where you’ll also find many of the listed games on sale at the time of this writing.

It is interesting to see a title like Boneworks, which only released a few weeks ago, in the platinum category. Likewise, it is notable that pre-orders for Valve’s flagship VR title Half-Life: Alyx — which is slated for release in March 2020 –pushed it into the gold category.

Beat Saber also made it onto overall Top Sellers list for 2019, which includes VR and non-VR titles, in the bronze tier. It is the only VR-only title on the list, however No Man’s Sky, which supports both VR and non-VR modes, also made the bronze tier for the year as well.

VR headsets were very popular during the holiday season with both Oculus Quest and Valve Index backordered as far as February 2020 from the Oculus website and Steam, respectively. Facebook recently added the Oculus Link connection for Oculus Quest which allows for a wired connection to Steam.

Which of the top selling VR games on this list did you purchase this year, and which were your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.