Steam Winter Sale 2019 Now Live: Skyrim VR, Fallout 4 VR, Onward, And More Get Heavy Discounts

The weather has changed (or maybe not depending on where you live) which means it’s time for another Steam Sale! This time it’s the Steam Winter Sale 2019 and they’ve got some seriously surprising and deep discounts on amazing VR games.

If you’re the type of person that holds out on buying new games until you can really get a lot of bang for your buck, then you’re in luck because the Steam Winter Sale has a plethora of VR games discounted right now until January 2nd, 2020 at 10AM PT.

You can find the hub page with all of the featured VR deals and sales right here, but you can find even more deals over on the main VR landing page itself.

Oddly enough, even though the featured image art work on the Steam site displays a Valve Index, the hardware itself is not discounted. On top of that, the Index and Quest are both back-ordered all the way into February. As of now, I’d recommend getting a Rift S if you don’t have a VR headset and want a high-quality PC VR experience.

We’ve rounded up a handful of our top picks from this list, listed alphabetically, in USD prices:

Selected Great Steam Sale Deals

DOOM VFR – $8.99 (70% Off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $17.99 (70% Off)

Fallout 4 VR – $17.99 (70% Off)

In Death – $10.19 (66% Off)

LA Noire: The VR Case Files – $14.99 (50% Off)

No Man’s Sky – $29.99 (50% Off)

Onward – $12.49 (50% Off)

OrbusVR: Reborn – $23.99 (40% Off)

Seeking Dawn – $5.99 (80% Off)

The Gallery: Episode 1 & 2 Bundle – $17.98 (64% Off)

What do you think about the deals we listed above and the others found during the Steam Winter Sale? Let us know down in the comments below!