Steam Winter Sale 2020 Now Live, Deep Discounts On VR Games Like No Man’s Sky, Skyrim VR, and More

The 2020 Steam Winter Sale is now live and you can find every discounted VR title right here. There are some seriously amazing deals this time with some games going as low as 90% off their usual price.

As per usual there are some other gimmicks associated with the sale beyond just cheap PC games. This time they’ve got bird stickers you can claim by participating, as well as avatar frames, profile backgrounds, and more. The first bird sticker is free.

Since there are so many discounted games and everyone’s tastes and preferences vary, especially when it comes to VR, just consider the items listed down below to be my own personal picks of what I think are great value in terms of the sale price vs quality of the game in my opinion.

Steam Winter Sale 2020 VR Game Picks

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ($19.79 | 67% Off)

Star Wars: Squadrons ($23.99 | 40% Off)

Half-Life: Alyx ($44.99 | 25% Off)

No Man’s Sky ($29.99 | 50% Off)

Payday 2 ($0.99 | 90% Off)

Subnautica ($14.99 | 40% Off)

Elite Dangerous ($7.49 | 75% Off)

DiRT Rally 2.0 ($6.24 | 75% Off)

Project CARS 2 ($9.59 | 84% Off)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted ($14.99 | 50% Off)

There are plenty of other games in the sale worth checking out though. Regardless of which genre you prefer or which PC VR headset you have, I highly recommend looking through the full list of VR games discounted during the 2020 Steam Winter Sale and cross-check that with your Wishlist to see if anything is cheap that you’ve had your eye on for a while.

Let us know what you decide to pick up down in the comments below!