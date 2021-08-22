VR Spellcaster Stones Of Harlath Hits PC With New Content

Retro-styled VR spell-casting game, Stones of Harlath, is finally available on PC VR headsets, and there’s some new content to boot.

The first-person wizardry game, which first released on Oculus Quest a few months back, can now be picked up on the Oculus Rift and Steam stores. All versions of the game also now feature new content in the form of an arena mode. This pits players against the game’s enemies including some all-new boss fights you won’t have seen in the campaign.

Also included in this update is the option to render enemies and NPCs in high resolution and there are also improvements and adjustments to gameplay.

Stones of Harlath introduces gesture-based spell combat with a dungeon-crawling campaign. We loved the game’s visual style and core mechanics but felt the experience was over far too soon, with little room to flesh out its premise. “Combat has some interesting ideas but is largely very basic and there’s very little content here,” we said in our review. “Garage Collective has something special with its signature art style, but it feels like it’s still searching for the perfect game to match it with.”

It’s good to see the game getting more content, then. Elsewhere we know that the studio is working on another VR title that will hopefully be revealed soon.

Will you be checking out Stones of Harlath? Let us know in the comments below!