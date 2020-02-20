Boneworks Is Now Available In The Oculus Store For Rift

Stress Level Zero’s Boneworks is now available to purchase on the Oculus Store for the Rift platform. The PC VR game was previously only available through Steam.

Boneworks is a physics-driven puzzle and FPS game that released in December last year. It was one of our favorite VR games of 2019, thanks to its “interactive wizardry, devilishly gratifying combat and stunning physical authenticity, even if that occasionally works against you.” In his review, Jamie wrote that “ultimately it might not be the VR shooter to turn the heads of the masses, but if you want to see where that future lies, you can’t miss Boneworks.”

The Oculus Store announcement comes just days after Stress Level Zero detailed the latest update to the game, which brings the first major content additions to Boneworks post-launch. The update includes mid-level save points, a new Brawl mode and several improvements to core mechanics, including stabilized climbing. These changes and improvements will no doubt be welcomed by new players who will find the game through the Oculus platform.

Stress Level Zero also talked a bit about Boneworks’ development in a new interview on the Oculus blog to accompany the Oculus Store announcement. At the end, they briefly mention the spin-off Quest title, set in the Boneworks universe, that we first learned about at OC6. “We’re working on bringing ​Boneworks​’ mechanics and core systems to Oculus Quest in an all-new project that we will have more to show from as the year goes on,” said Brandon J Laatsch.

