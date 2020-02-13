Stormland On Sale For Limited Time To Celebrate DICE Award Nomination

The Oculus-exclusive VR shooter Stormland, developed by Insomniac Games, is on sale for 25% off for a limited time, to celebrate the game’s nomination for Immersive Reality Technical Achievement at the 23rd annual DICE Awards.

Stormland released in November last year and we called it VR’s slickest shooter yet, even if it does have a few issues here and there. The game is now on sale at 20% off for an unspecified limited time, bringing the game down from $40 to just $30. This is a pretty decent deal for a game that’s still relatively recently released. Plus, Stormland also supports co-operative play, so if you already own the game, the sale might be a good way to encourage your friends to pick it up and start fighting the Tempest alongside you.

Stormland is available exclusively on the Oculus store for the Rift S, however, it is possible to play the game on the Valve Index or the HTC Vive with a workaround. If you’re new to the game or not sure if you want to dive in, be sure to check out our review and our tips on getting started with Stormland.

Overall, Jamie was a big fan of the game in his review. “When looking back at the shape of VR shooters over the past three years, Stormland shines as a real achievement. Many of its dizzying strands of design are dreamlike in delivery, from the seamless UI and scaling cliff faces with Olympic proficiency to effortlessly surfing its bed of clouds or unloading a rattling barrage of bullets on enemies.”

Will you be picking up Stormland now that’s on sale, or have you already been playing for a while now? Let us know in the comments.