Stride Closed Beta Accepting Applications Now

Want a first chance to try Mirror’s Edge VR lookalike, Stride? You’ll need to act quick.

A closed beta for the VR free-running game is coming soon and developer Joy Way is accepting applications now. You can sign up here but take note that sign ups will be closing later tomorrow, so don’t hesitate. Successful applicants will be chosen at random and you’ll have to sign a confidentiality agreement, so no sharing any content from the beta is allowed.

Once the application period is over winners will be sent a key and have access to the game for two days. Expect to have access to some of the modes that will be present in the Early Access version of the game, which goes on sale later this month. Last week the game broke cover with a new trailer that shows off some slightly different visuals.

Stride’s caught the attention of many a VR fan for its fast-paced approach to VR movement. You dart over rooftops, leaping huge gaps and taking out enemies either with a gun or with melee combat. In Early Access, the game will have a handful of extra modes roll out, like an option to endlessly spawn new landscapes to traverse. A full single-player campaign will be arriving later down the line.

Even if you miss the beta, don’t worry too much. Like we said, Stride comes to Early Access later this month, so you’ll be waiting an extra few weeks at the most. Excited for the game? Let us know in the comments below!