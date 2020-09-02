STRIDE Livestream: Free-Running Like Mirror’s Edge VR!

For today’s livestream we’re playing STRIDE, which is basically like Mirror’s Edge VR! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

A few years ago developers were terrified of letting you move using analog sticks in VR. Now, we’ve got entire teams of developers making games about free-running and wall-jumping across rooftops like in STRIDE. Crazy time to be alive, right? This should be a ton of fun!

STRIDE hits Early Access on PC this week on September 4th.

Our STRIDE livestream is planned to start at about 11:30 AM PT today and will last for around an hour or so, give or take, depending partially on how long my small toddler child decides to behave. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll lbe streaming from an Oculus Rift S two touch controllers. I’m flying solo on this one, pinning chat behind me to check periodically.

