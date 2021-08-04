Stride Story Mode, Quest Multiplayer Still Planned

The long-promised Stride story mode and Quest multiplayer are still in the works, but they’ll arrive after this week’s Quest launch.

While Stride’s standalone launch won’t be completely identical to the Early Access PC VR version (there will be new features in some modes, but they’re being kept under wraps for now), the three core game types are still in place. That’s the Endless Mode for never-ending free running, Arena Mode for a more objective-driven game type, and Time Run for a race against the clock.

Stride Story Mode Incoming

But developer JoyWay has long been promising a story-driven single-player campaign for the game, too, and recently started testing multiplayer on the PC version. The former will also be coming to Quest, JoyWay has confirmed to UploadVR. It’s currently slated for a Q3 2021 launch on PC but it’s unclear if it will make that target and, if it does, if it’ll launch day and date on Quest. Expect the story mode to tell the origins of Stride’s world and introduce you to new characters.

Multiplayer, meanwhile, is currently in testing on PC. Buying the game gets you free access to the multiplayer pass. JoyWay also plans to bring a final version of these modes to all platforms in the future.

We’ll be bringing you full impressions of Stride when it launches on Quest later this week, so keep an eye out. What do you want to see out of a Stride story mode? Let us know in the comments below!