VR Free Runner Stride Gets Arena Mode, Time Trials Next Week

A fresh update to VR Mirror’s Edge-alike, Stride, will introduce new modes to the game next week.

Stride is JoyWay’s VR parkour game. In it, players bound over city scenery, using their body to jump chasms, hoist themselves over ledges and swing from grappling points. The game released in Early Access a few months back with a simple arcade mode that had players vaulting forward in a straight line, running on walls and dodging enemies.

Stride Update Incoming

A new trailer posted on Reddit this week confirms that the game will soon be getting Arena and Time Run modes. Arena gives you a set area to explore for the first time with sandbox-style elements like collectibles and stealth challenges. It’s wider than the original mode, so should introduce some new gameplay variety. Time Run, meanwhile, tasks you with finding the best path to navigate a level as quickly as possible in. A leaderboard will let players compete for bragging rights, too.

The update releases alongside the game itself on the Oculus Store on October 30th. It’s also coming to the pre-existing SteamVR version on November 4th.

There’s more to come for Stride as it races towards a full release, though. JoyWay is still planning a story mode for the game. The developer also told us it’s hoping to bring the game to Quest, though it may have to switch out the campaign with other features like a possible multiplayer mode to help it fit.

Will you be diving back into Stride with next week’s update? Let us know in the comments below!