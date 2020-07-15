Suicide Guy VR Dreams Up Whimsical Puzzle-Solving For PC VR This Month

In Suicide Guy VR you solve puzzles by doing the unthinkable to escape a bizarre and wacky assortment of extraordinary dreams. It’s releasing on SteamVR for Rift, Vive, and Index on July 24th.

I had never heard of Suicide Guy until I saw the Store page for Suicide Guy VR, but as it turns out, it’s an existing non-VR game with the exact same premise that’s sold over 200,000 copies according to the developer. In these games from Chubby Pixel, you take on the role of the titular character as he is trapped in abnormal dream worlds with no escape. The only way out, as his name implies, is to commit suicide. But in order to accomplish that, you’ve got to solve the puzzles in whichever dream you’re trapped in at that moment.

For all intents and purposes, it’s the antithesis of Schell Games’ I Expect You To Die. In that puzzle game you’re a secret agent trying to escape clutches of death by the skin of your teeth, but in Suicide Guy VR you’re doing everything you possibly can do to end your captivity in dream land.

According to the Steam page it’s a little unclear just how much is completely original. The description says you’ll be able to, “find out the new custom levels that take full advantage of Virtual Reality,” but it reads as if that implies there are other non-original levels too.

Suicide Guy VR will have both smooth movement and teleportation movement, but other comfort options are currently unknown. You can look forward to learning more about the game very soon, as it’s due out very soon this July 24th for SteamVR.