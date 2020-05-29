Summer Game Fest To Stream Upload VR Showcase At 9am, June 8

We’re now just over a week away from the 2020 Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th! Today, we can finally share a few more details about the big show.

Earlier this month we announced that this year’s showcase would be live both on our own platform and as part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming event. Today, we’re also announcing a partnership with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest! You’ll be able to find us on the event’s website.

What’s more, we can now confirm the show will be streaming at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BT! But before that, you won’t want to miss our pre-show! We’ll have yet more reveals as we count down to the main event, coming to you from our Virtual Studio at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET/4:30pm BT. We’ll be on-hand to talk over the news and reflect on the year in VR so far.

Oh, and we have the official URL for the show. Bookmark this page.

But wait, there’s yet more! After the show’s over, we’ll be bringing you extended coverage of our reveals, with interviews with Showcase developers inside our Virtual Studio. If you want to learn more about some of the show’s biggest announcements, you’ll want to stay tuned.

In case you haven’t seen, here are some of the reveals we’ve got lined up for you this time around.

So, be here bright and early at 8:30am PT on June 8th to get the full Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition experience! It’s going to be a blast.