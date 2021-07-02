Population: One Adds Super Advanced War Mode XXL

Another limited time mode is available now in Population: One — Super Advanced War Mode XXL.

The limited time mode is based off the previous War Mode, Advanced War Mode and Super Advanced War Mode, all of which were similar to Team Deathmatch but with a Battle Royale ruleset. Two teams of nine would start on the map and play a last-man-standing scenario with no respawns available.

Super Advanced War Mode XXL builds on the same idea but, as the name suggests, is now bigger than ever. As opposed to just nine players, the new XXL lobbies support up to 24 players (two teams of 12). There’s no word on how long the limited time mode will be available for, so you better get in quick if you want to try it out.

About a week ago, the developers also gave an update on the Population: One subreddit to talk about what they had been working on. Bug fixes were high on the agenda, along with many quality of life fixes and streamlining loading times. The team has put out so much new content and features over the last few months that they “want to spend time improving performance and fixing bugs again.” Matchmaking improvements were also being worked on as well.

Last month, Facebook announced that it had acquired Population: One developers BigBox VR — the latest in a string of studio acquisitions in the last few years that began with Beat Games (the team behind Beat Saber) in late 2019 and continued with Sanzaru Games (Asgard’s Wrath), Ready at Dawn (Lone Echo, Echo VR) and Downpour Interactive (Onward) in 2020 and 2021.