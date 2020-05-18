Superhot VR Becomes Second Confirmed Title To Sell 2 Million Copies

Superhot is joining Beat Saber in the double-platinum club; the game’s sold over two million copies.

Superhot VR was one of a number of titles to share sales news today as Facebook provided anniversary updates on the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest headsets. This figure includes all versions of the game sold; Superhot VR launched as a timed exclusive on Oculus Rift in late 2016 before arriving on SteamVR and PSVR later down the line. It was a launch title for the Quest standalone headset, too.

To celebrate the news, the game will be going on sale across a range of platforms on May 21st.

“2020 is shaping up to be our best year yet,” Superhot team’s Alastair Hebson shared in a prepared statement, “sales of SUPERHOT VR are up at least 195% compared to this time last year, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The game has remained one of VR’s most enduring titles. As you undoubtedly know by now, in Superhot time moves only when you do. This mechanic is turned into a superpower, as you slowly Matrix your way to victory, dodging bullets and executing cinematic, stylish kills. It still ranks highly in many of our best VR games lists.

We were never actually told Superhot VR passed the original million milestone, but indications from the developer over the past few years suggested as much. In December, the team shared that it had grossed over $2 million in revenue across the Christmas week. Plus the team said launch sales for the game on Quest were “300% higher” than Rift. The game doesn’t support cross-buy between the two platforms.

The only other confirmed VR game to pass two million units in sales is Beat Games’ Beat Saber, which passed that milestone back in March. Though we don’t know exact sales figures across platforms, it seems like the Quest versions of each were instrumental in getting over that line.

Now, will someone please get us a sequel?