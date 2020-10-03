Pre-Ordered Quest 2? One Of Its Best Games Is On Sale Today Only

Darn Superhot VR for making me write on a Saturday but this deal is too good to past up, especially if you pre-ordered a Quest 2.

The slow-motion shooter, in which time moves only when you do, is 42% off on the Quest store for today only. That puts it at $14.99 for the next 19 or so hours at the time of this writing, and its developers say this will be the only discount the Quest version sees for a while, so be quick!

Why should you especially make a move if you’re pre-ordered Quest 2? Because every game on the original headset runs on the new one, so you can start building out your library now and then have loads of content ready to play when your kit works.

Not only that but Superhot VR remains at the top of our list of best Quest games. It originally launched on PC VR headsets, but without any wires holding you back on Quest, the game feels like it was made for the platform. You have to clear levels of enemies, dodging bullets and punches in slow motion. It’s one of the most stylish, cinematic experiences you can have in VR and you can’t miss it.

You should definitely be keeping an eye out for other deals in the weeks leading up to launch on October 13th, then. Of course, Quest 2 will also come with a launch line-up of new games, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. You can keep track of what’s coming on October 13th right here.