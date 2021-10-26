Supernatural Adds New Boxing Workouts On Quest, Available Today

Supernatural, the fitness subscription service available on the Oculus Quest platform, is introducing a new workout type — Supernatural Boxing.

The new boxing workouts are available from today and join the existing roster of content available on the platform, such as Supernatural’s full-body cardio workout and Supernatural Flow. Just like those existing offerings, boxing workouts will have three intensity levels — low, medium and high — which increase the pace and choreography of your jabs, cross, hooks, uppercuts and blocks to the beat of the music.

There are eight initial workouts available now, with three further workouts releasing each week. Each of the boxing sessions are guided by your preferred Supernatural coach, including some with the company’s Head of Fitness and Muay Thai athlete, Leanne Pedante, who we spoke to back in June.

As with Supernatural’s other workout offerings, the boxing workouts are available across 100 3D destinations, shot-on-location, with over 1000 music tracks including artists such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kanye West, Fleetwood Mac, Beethoven, The Cure and more.

For beginners, you can start with a boxing training video, “Boxing Basics” from Coach Leanne and work your way up to the “Pros Only” video before moving on to the workouts.

The Quest 2 has somewhat unexpectedly found success and opportunity as a fitness device in the year since its launch, with Facebook even running a marketing campaign specifically centered around its workout potential. Supernatural launched in April 2020 and has since cemented itself as one of the leading fitness apps available on the platform, alongside others like FitXR (which added boxing and dancing DLC packs back in January) and Holofit.

Supernatural is available now on Oculus Quest, with subscriptions starting from $18.99/month or $179.99/year.