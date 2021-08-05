Supernatural Adds Merch For Its Workout Athletes

Subscription workout program Supernatural now sells clothing accessories and a workout mat.

The new items are available now to purchase on Supernatural’s website with items like a circular workout mat designed to keep you centered in your play space, water bottle, towel and various clothing items.

FitXR also offers merch and a handful of other VR-based companies have trialed offering physical accessories to their VR experiences. As VR exercise grows, though, its passionate userbase spending time primarily in a single sweat-producing piece of software might end up being a pretty popular fit for VR-related merchandise.

We recently had Supernatural’s Head of Fitness Leanne Pedante in our virtual studio talking about tips to stick with your workouts and the rise of VR-based fitness. They use the term “Athlete” to refer to anyone who takes the time out of their schedule to focus on their fitness with the app and some of the merchandise includes the word alongside the Supernatural logo. In case you are unfamiliar, Supernatural features captures of real locations and fitness coaches advising you throughout your routine, with a wide range of music on offer. The app seems to be a fairly big hit with folks looking to lose weight and get fit while working out from home, with more than 15,000 people sharing daily stories of their journey in the official Facebook group for the software.

Check out our interview with Pedante in the video below: