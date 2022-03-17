Job Listings Confirm Supernatural Is Coming To PSVR

A new job listing for VR workout app Supernatural confirms that the team is looking to bring the fitness title across to PSVR on both PS4 and PS5.

Spotted on Twitter by @Zuby_Tech, job listings on Supernatural’s LinkedIn page are advertising for a number of positions, including a Senior Software Engingeer for VR on PlayStation platforms.

The part of the description that specifically mentions PlayStation platforms reads as follows:

Supernatural is seeking a Senior Software Engineer with expertise working on Playstation consoles (Playstation 4™, Playstation 5™) to lead development and support as we seek to expand the ecosystem footprint of Supernatural onto PSVR. You will be a force-multiplier working across a wide spectrum of VR client-side concerns helping to refine our architecture and best practices to ensure a correct level of platform abstraction where appropriate, and Playstation-specific approaches where required.

Given the mention of both PS4 and PS5, it’s possible the team is planning to bring the title to both the original PSVR headset and the upcoming PSVR 2. You can see the full listing description here on LinkedIn.

What’s most intriguing about this news is that last October, Supernatural developers Within were acquired by Meta. This suggested that the app might stay exclusive to Meta-owned platforms, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The acquisition is also reportedly under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as part of an anti-trust probe, as of last December.

Before this, there was no inkling that Supernatural would move to any other platform besides Quest, let alone PSVR. The app isn’t even available on Meta’s PC VR platform for Rift.

It’s unknown whether the reported anti-trust probe may have influenced Meta’s plans for Supernatural, or whether the app was always set to make its way to PSVR regardless.

Either way, it’s an interesting precedent that suggests not all of Meta’s acquisitions will result in platform exclusivity for associated apps. Beat Saber, Popluation: One and other Meta-owned games are available on other platforms, but those versions already existed before their respective acquisitions.

Stay tuned for more info on Supernatural on PSVR in the future. In the meantime, check out other fitness and exercise apps available on the Quest platform and our verdict on the best PSVR apps available right now.