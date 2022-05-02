Supernatural To Host Star Wars Day Workout With Iconic Soundtrack

A Star Was- themed, one-day-only workout class for VR fitness app Supernatural takes place this week on Star Wars Day, featuring some of the franchise’s most iconic music.

Supernatural has been available for a while now on the Quest platform, with a rotating selection of workout classes hosted by different coaches. However, this week a special one-off class will take place on Wednesday to celebrate Star Wars Day, otherwise known as May the 4th.

The class will be hosted by Coach Doc and will see users work through the following classic John Williams Star Wars tracks — Main Title, Imperial Attack, Cantina Band, The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme), The Throne Room and End Title.

This isn’t the only Star Wars Day celebration taking place on Quest platforms this week either. Other Star Wars experiences on Quest — including Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Vader Immortal and Star Wars Pinball VR — are discounted by 50% from now through to May 5.

Supernatural is available as a subscription service on Quest 2, for $19/month or $179/annually. In October last year, Meta acquired Supernatural in a $400 million deal, with the FTC announcing an antitrust probe looking into the acquisition a few months later.

Despite the acquisition, a recent job listing seemed to confirm that the experience is also coming to PSVR, but we’ve no official confirmation on that just yet.

The Star Wars workout will be available in Supernatural this week on May 4th.

Are you planning on working up a sweat to the cantina band this Wednesday? Let us know what you think in the comments below.