Survios Working On Aliens Game For VR, PC & Console

Survios is working on a brand new single-player Aliens game for VR as well as traditional game systems.

“Survios is embarking on a new collaboration with 20th Century Games to develop an intense single-player, action horror game set in the iconic Alien universe,” the studio posted to its website. “This new Aliens game will feature an original storyline, set between the Alien and Aliens ﬁlms, where a battle hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs. The game will take full advantage of Survios’ expertise in creating immersive and authentic gaming experiences, and is being developed for the PC, Console, and VR.”

The title is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and the studio is keeping a lid on more details until a San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 21st.

Survios, of course, is the studio behind a number of VR titles including Raw Data, Electronauts, Sprint Vector, Creed, The Walking Dead: Onslaught and more. Aliens, meanwhile, is a startlingly good fit for VR horror. A popular mod of 2014 traditional gaming title Alien: Isolation provided a glimpse of what a proper Alien game could be like for headset owners all the way back to the early Oculus Rift development kits. I, for one, still have pretty clear memories of being scared out of my wits while hiding from the Xenomorph inside of a locker inside DK2. If Survios can capture even some of that experience on more modern headsets, this new Aliens game could be absolutely terrifying in VR.

We’ll bring you details as soon as we have them.