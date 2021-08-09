PC VR Shooter Sweet Surrender Gets Improved Demo, Out Now

Another chance to sample promising PC VR shooter, Sweet Surrender, is now available.

Developer Salmi Games relaunched the free trial of the roguelite last week. It’s mostly the same version as the demo that was launched during June’s Steam Next Festival, but Salmi says it does include improvements based on feedback, updates to the visuals and some new content too. It should support basically any PC VR headset.

The developer is asking anyone looking to offer yet more feedback to drop by its Discord server.

We thought the demo for Sweet Surrender showed the bones of a potentially addictive VR shooter. The game sees you clearing through randomized levels of enemies, scoring upgrades and better weapons as you go. Its gorgeous art style and solid combat give us reason to hope Salmi can pull off the next Until You Fall or In Death for VR headsets. The game itself is due to launch in full later on this year on PC, and there are plans for an Oculus Quest version too.

Will you be checking out Sweet Surrender’s new demo? Let us know in the comments below!