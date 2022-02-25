Sword Art Online Hosts Global Exhibition Through March 10

Fans of the globally popular anime Sword Art Online can immerse themselves in exhibits inspired by the series through March 10.

Sword Art Online (SAO) is a successful light novel with over 22 million copies sold worldwide and a story set inside a massively multiplayer online game which explores the positive and negative impacts of technologies like VR and AI on humanity. Through March 10 Pacific time, fans of SAO can visit Sword Art Online -EX-CHRONICLE- Online Edition to immerse themselves in SAO’s universe. The event is a revival of the physical exhibitions held in Tokyo and Kyoto in 2019 and 2020, while the online edition takes the event to multiple countries and makes it accessible in VR as well as on PCs and smartphones. There’s also official merchandise available to purchase that was produced specifically for the event.

The event features some attractions available for free and more available via paid ticket starting with a portal inspired by the Town of Beginnings followed by the main exhibition hall based on the exterior of the floating castle of Aincrad. A four-sided screen theater at past exhibitions allowed visitors to have an immersive view of the SAO world and a new version of it is also here in the Online Edition. Visitors can also participate in a free event in the VR space where they can try to defeat The Skull Reaper. You can find more information about the exhibits here.

Physical items such as T-shirts and towels are available to order for fans in Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, and US. Tickets to the event are priced around $33 to access via the VR app, or around $29 to access via a browser window.

For more information, you can visit Sword Art Online -EX-CHRONICLE- Online Edition or check out the Twitter account and YouTube channel.

This is sponsored content which has been provided by REKI KAWAHARA/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/SAO-P Project.