JRPG-Inspired Sword Reverie Passes Kickstarter, Quest/PSVR Support Listed In Stretch Goals

Isekai Entertainment’s anticipated JRPG-inspired sword battling game, Sword Reverie, has passed its Kickstarter crowdfunding goal, and Quest and PSVR versions may yet happen.

We’ve been following Sword Reverie for the past few months. Fans seem to really connect with its colorful visuals and its sword-based combat does hold promise. Last week, Isekai launched its Kickstarter campaign, looking for $10,000 in funding. Days later, that goal has been passed, with $11,480 raised at the time of writing with the help of 242 backers.

Sword Reverie Quest/PSVR Port Possible

With that initial goal passed, the developers have introduced a long list of stretch goals for the project. It’s already passed the milestone for full Japanese voice acting, with an additional soundtrack and more enemies coming up next. But, for $20,000, Isekai will work on a Quest version of the game and, for $25,000, a PSVR version will be made too. Lofty goals, perhaps, but the campaign still has over three weeks to go until its October 22nd closing date, so it’s possible.

The game takes place in the Kingdom of Newcrest and sees players take the fight to an army of evil elementals. Though it’s inspired by JRPGs, the game is far more action-focused, getting players to swing their own swords and activate special powers to prevail in combat.

You can pledge $18 to get Sword Reverie’s Early Access release, which is estimated for March 2021. $25 will get you Alpha and Beta access, projected for November.

