VR JRPG Sword Reverie Gets January PC VR Release Date

Mark your calendars – we have the first VR release date of 2022, and it’s for VR JRPG, Sword Reverie.

The PC VR title comes to Steam and the Oculus Rift store on January 2022 via early access, having raised nearly $19,000 on Kickstarter in 2020. You can watch the announcement trailer right below.

Sword Reverie Release Date Revealed

In the game, you fight elemental enemies, switching up styles of sword attacks to maximize damage. Combat is in real-time and sees you summoning magical abilities.

We’ve been following Sword Reverie for a while now and tried out its demo version at one of the Steam Festivals earlier in the year. The game’s undeniably rough on the visuals front, but there are some interesting ideas to its sword-based gameplay.

Developer Isekai Entertainment plans to keep the game in early access for roughly a year. It’ll launch with around three hours of gameplay, including two maps and two boss fights taking up the first part of the story. Over the course of pre-release, the developer plans to add another three maps and three bosses whilst also implementing new weapons and skills. There are even hopes to add co-op support later down the line.

Are you going to be picking up Sword Reverie next month? Let us know in the comments below!