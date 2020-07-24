Swords Of Gargantua Team Delay PSVR Release And PvP Mode

The development team behind the dark fantasy action game Swords of Gargantua announced that the game’s PSVR release has been delayed, alongside the planned content updates that were due to release for all platforms after that.

The Dark Souls-esque VR fantasy game Swords of Gargantua released last year on Quest and PC VR, with cross-buy for Rift for the former. The cooperative sword-fighting game lets you and up to three additional players team up to take down gigantic foes with VR melee combat.

The development team at Thirdverse (formerly known as Yomuneco Inc) had laid out a content plan for the future, with a PSVR release initially slated for spring of this year. While that spring date has clearly come and gone, the team announced on the Swords of Gargantua Discord server that the PSVR release and future content for all platforms has been officially delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic:

We have decided to postpone the release date of the PSVR version of Sword of Gargantua, PvP mode and Ooparts Labyrinth. The reason behind the postponement is due to a major revision of the development plan due to the impact of prolonged COVID pandemic. As well as future development, we are also working on quality improvements to the currently released version of the game. We don’t have any updates on release dates as for right now, but when we do, we’ll inform you here. We understand that many of you are eager for the updates above, and we apologize for any inconvenience this update may cause.

While there’s no revised dates for either the PSVR release or the planned PvP content, we hope it’s not much longer of a wait for those fans. It’s worth mentioning that a member of the Thirdverse team recently confirmed to a user in the Discord server that the PSVR and PC VR versions of the game will not support crossplay either.

Are you looking forward to Swords of Gargantua on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below, and check out the PSVR trailer if you haven’t already.