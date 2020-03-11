Watch: Swords of Gargantua Hits PSVR This Spring, Trailer Here

Developer Gumi is doubling down on the PSVR release of its sword-swinging rougelite VR game, Swords of Gargantua. To prove it, there’s a new trailer and a new launch window for the game: late spring.

The trailer showcases a lot of gameplay, though that’s hardly surprising given Swords of Gargantua has been out on PC VR and Oculus Quest headsets for a while now. It does at least cut between people playing (or looking like they’re playing) on Sony’s new headset.

Elsewhere, Gumi confirms that the PSVR version of the game will cost $29.99 and retain the four player co-op multiplayer seen in the original versions.

In Swords of Gargantua, players take the fight to intimidating enemies. Rogue-lite action sees levels change as you move between floors, making no two playthroughs the same. We haven’t reviewed it yet but the game carries a 4.1 user rating on Quest. We’ll try and bring you some impressions for this version when it arrives later this year.

Spring runs right up until mid-June, so we’re probably a few months away from its release, still. That’s not too big of an issue, though, as PSVR has a busy few weeks lined up with the launch of games like The Room VR, Down The Rabbit Hole and FORM. Then, in May, there’s Iron Man VR to look forward to. Plenty to tide you over while your sword arm gets itchy, then.

