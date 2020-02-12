Souls-Esque VR Combat Game Swords Of Gargantua Coming To PSVR

Here’s another PSVR title to add to your list; dark fantasy action game, Swords of Gargantua, is coming to the platform.

That much was confirmed in a recent tweet by one of the game’s developers, tweeting a picture of the headset.

Developed by Yomuneco, Swords of Gargantua is a first-person sword combat game with rogue-lite elements. You storm a tower filled with hordes of intimidating enemies, improving skills as you go. The game can be played in either single-player or with up to two other friends in co-op. Late last year, the game got a free update adding an adventure mode named Tesseract Abyss.

Yomuneco is hoping to have the PSVR version of the game out before the end of spring, so keep your eyes peeled for a full release date. You’ll need two Move controllers to play it, though.

We once said that the game was about as close to Dark Souls as VR has gotten so far. “There’s rare heft to Gargantua’s combat. Your items won’t simply phase through each other, for example, instead dragging along each other and preventing any kind of maniacal arm-swinging,” we wrote. “They don’t feel like they slice so much as batter, with damage coming from the crash of connecting with heavily-plated armor.”

As for fears about how the game might shape up on the PS4 hardware we wouldn’t worry too much; Yomuneco released a Quest version in 2019. If it can run on Facebook’s standalone it shouldn’t have any trouble running on PSVR.

