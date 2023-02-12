Swords Of Gargantua Returning To Quest & PC VR Stores On March 2 (Updated)

9Multiplayer sword-combat VR simulator Swords of Gargantua is returning to Meta Quest and PC VR storefronts on March 2, marking what Thirdverse describes as a “relaunch” after sunsetting the game last year.

In August 2022, Thirdverse announed that Swords of Gargantua would become unavailable to play from September 30, 2022. The company described the situation as a “service termination,” which would see the game removed from storefronts and become inaccessible to play, even for existing owners wanting to play the game’s single player content. Thirdverse said this was due to “technical and organizational factors impacting the ongoing operations of the game” and noted that all parts of the game, even single player, were dependent on an online connection to the game servers.

A month later in September, Thirdverse announced that Swords of Gargantua would come back online in early 2023 after “online server relocation and additional technical modifications,” with planned support for an offline mode.

Thirdverse announced this week that this “relaunch” of Sword of Gargantua is imminent. The game will be available to play once again on Quest 1, Quest 2, Rift and PC VR platforms from March 2.

In a prepared statement, Thirdverse CBO and Swords of Gargantua Executive Producer Masaru Ohnogi said that the company had “invested substantially” in the game’s relaunch and claimed that the company is “dedicated to [its] longstanding community.”

Offline single player will also now be supported after the game’s relaunch, alongside the standard online co-op modes with support for up to 4 players. Thirdverse says that users who previously owned the game will automatically gain access again on March 2.

UploadVR reached out to Thirdverse to clarify the reasoning behind the relaunch and whether the game could be sunset again in the future. We will update this post if we receive a response.

Update: Thirdverse CBO and Swords of Gargantua Executive Producer Masaru Ohnogi provided UploadVR with the following statement: