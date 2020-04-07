Swords of Gargantua Is Getting PvP And A New Boss Post-PSVR Release

The long-awaited PSVR port won’t mark the end for Yomuneco’s Swords of Gargantua.

Announced in the developer’s 2020 roadmap today, the sword-swinging rouge-lite VR game is getting competitive multiplayer and a new boss fight and enemy types. These will arrive after the PSVR port of the game goes live later this Spring.

Also coming this Spring is a modifier mode on PC that will allow you to change certain parameters, and a Lounge area for friends to hang out in between levels. It supports up to 10 players. A Quest version of the modifier mode will arrive later down the line.

Then, this Summer, Swords of Gargantua launches its player versus player (PvP) mode, Duels of Gargantua, in beta. Plus the modifier mode will get support for user-made weapons and character models.

Teased for this Fall, though, is Ooparts Labyrinth, billed as the game’s biggest update yet. It will include a new quest for up to four players to tackle, filled with new enemies and a new boss fight. Plus this update will introduce ranged weapons into the game for the first time.

We’ll be really looking forward to playing the game’s PvP mode, given combat against standard NPCs in Swords of Gargantua can be a lot of fun. You can keep up-to-date with the developer’s work on this mode and more on an official Discord channel.

Plenty to look forward to in Swords of Gargantua, then. For now we’re just looking forward to seeing how the PSVR version of the game turns out. Hopefully it’s not too much longer until release.