Synapse Dual-Wielding Shooter Coming To PSVR 2

One of VR’s most experienced development studios, nDreams, revealed its upcoming shooter Synapse for PSVR 2.

Coming 2023, the game will arm players with both telekinetic powers and weaponry that “evolves Fracked’s acclaimed run and gun gameplay” with “Motion-controlled, 1:1 telekinesis with eye-tracking-enhanced aiming that equips players with the power to launch, levitate and smash enemies through

destructible environments”, according to nDreams. “Players harness this lethal combination as they master their own combat style to fight their way through a hostile mindscape.”

Synapse is available to wishlist now on the PlayStation Store. You can check out the striking announcement trailer embedded below showcasing how gameplay will play out:

nDreams is the development studio behind Phantom: Covert Ops and Fracked and they’re also the publishers of games like Little Cities. The studio is also working on Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

We’ve got a full list of all the PlayStation VR2 launch window games with Journey To Foundation and Synapse beginning to showcase Sony’s PSVR 2 post-launch lineup.