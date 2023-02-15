Synth Riders Adds Gorillaz Music Pack For PSVR 2 Launch

Rhythm game Synth Riders is adding a 7 song Gorillaz Music pack.

The pack releases alongside the PlayStation VR2 headset on February 22 to mark the launch of the “Remastered Edition” of the game for the platform. The Gorillaz pack will also launch for the original PlayStation VR headset on that day as well. The pack releases for other platforms supported by Synth Riders on February 23 at 10 am Pacific, including Quest, Steam, and Viveport. The songs are available for $1.99 each or $10.99 as a bundle.

Here’s the Synth Riders Gorillaz Music Pack track list:

Feel Good Inc

Clint Eastwood

New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

Dare

On Melancholy Hill

Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

Sleeping Powder

Check out the trailer for the pack below:

The remastered edition of Synth Riders for PSVR 2 is said to have “improved graphics, gameplay, next-gen performance, and addition of headset rumble for obstacle collision,” according to the developers. Previously, Synth Riders has added songs from Muse and The Offspring, among others.

We’re getting prepped for the launch of the next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset next week with the system in-hand as Sony drops updates on an ongoing basis, including the headset’s official teardown and a new trailer for Resident Evil Village.