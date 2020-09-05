Synth Riders And OhShape Release Second Collaboration Track, ‘Carry On’

OhShape and Synth Riders have teamed up once again to release a second collaboration map, available in both games now.

The new track, called ‘Carry On’, is composed by F.O.O.L, and is fully mapped for both games to suit their separate styles. You can view a trailer below.

The first collaboration between OhShape and Synth Riders launched back in June, with the free track Delight by Jamie Berry. This second collaboration actually aligns with another event, the VR Fitness Summit. The summit is a series of tournaments run by the Virtual Athletics League (VAL) across loads of active VR games.

A joint OhShape and Synth Riders tournament will be held as part of the VR Fitness Summit, where participants will compete in both games across one tournament. The winner will need to have the highest scores in both games — not only will that require a fair bit of skill, but it’ll probably be quite the workout as well. You’ll definitely have your work cut out for you if you choose to enter.

The joint tournament runs this weekend and you can find more details on the OhShape and Synth Riders social accounts. If you’re interested in taking part in a different game, you can look at the selection over on the VR Fitness Summit site.

‘Carry On’ is available in both Synth Riders and OhShape now across all supported platforms. Be sure to also check out the recent Cyberpunk Essentials pack for Synth Rider, half of which is available to download for free.