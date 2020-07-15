Synth Riders Price Hike Coming Alongside Big Update This Week, Last Chance To Grab At Lower Price

VR rhythm game Synth Riders will be seeing a small price hike this week with the arrival of its latest update.

Developer Kluge Interactive took to Reddit to confirm that the game will move from $19.99 to $24.99 when its free Spin Mode update arrives on Thursday, July 16th. You can still pick the game up for its regular price ahead of the new mode’s launch, though.

“Even though Synth Riders is fully released on PCVR and Quest, we’ve never stopped extending and improving the game,” the developer reasoned. “In the last six months, we’ve added 7 new songs and introduced features such as in-game calorie tracker, playlists, Practice Mode, and more.”

It’s true that Synth Riders has seen a steady supply of free updates over the past half-year. And Spin Mode will add much more, including levels with 90, 180 and 360 degree play options, another song, profiles you can share and even a brand new difficulty level. Plus, the game will remain a cross-buy purchase for Rift and Quest users, too.

Synth Riders is a rhythm game that has you snagging orbs with your hand as you grind along sci-fi environments to some groovy beats. It’s one of a number of VR rhythm titles that has come into its own during the global pandemic, with active gameplay that helps players keep fit. A PSVR version of the game is still in the works, but no word on a release date for that one just yet.

Will you be picking up Synth Riders before its price goes up? Let us know in the comments below!