Synth Riders Punk DLC Pack Including The Offspring Available Now

Update 3/25: The Adrenaline DLC pack for Synth Riders is now available to download on all platforms. A demo of Synth Riders, which includes a song from the Adrenaline DLC, is now also available through App Lab. Original story continues below.

Synth Riders is releasing a new punk-themed song pack titled the ‘Adrenaline’ pack including tracks from The Offspring, Bad Religion and more.

The DLC will release next week on March 25 and includes 5 paid tracks and 3 free ones. Here’s the full tracklist:

Paid tracks:

“Come Out And Play” – The Offspring

“Self Esteem” – The Offspring

“21st Century (Digital Boy)” – Bad Religion

“Time Bomb” – Rancid

“Gave You Everything” – The Interrupters

Free tracks:

“Never Gonna Die” – Pennywise

“Hard To Love” – Too Close To Touch

“New Comedown” – Plague Vendor

Each song will be priced individually at $1.99, or available in a 5-track bundle for a 20 percent discount. The pack will be available on multiple platforms, including Steam, Viveport and on the Oculus Store with cross-buy between Quest and Rift.

Additionally, Come Out And Play will “come with a unique visual ‘Experience’ inspired by and perfectly blended with the music.” You can see a screenshot of the experience embedded above.

We spoke to Arturo Perez, CEO of Synth Riders developers Kluge Interactive, to get some details about the upcoming DLC pack and others plans for the future. You can check it out in the video embedded above.

Synth Riders, which first released in 2018, remains one of the most prominent and veteran VR rhythm games available across VR systems. The game received significant free updates and paid DLC across the years, including recent upgrades to the Quest 2 version of the game. The previous DLC release for Synth Riders was the Essentials 2 pack, which was synth-focused and featured tracks from English rock band Muse’s fourth 80s-inspired album, Simulation Theory.

This story was originally published on March 15 and updated on March 25 when the DLC released.