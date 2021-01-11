System Shock 2 VR Support Revealed For Enhanced Edition

An all-time classic PC game is coming to VR; System Shock 2 VR support is coming in an Enhanced Edition.

First announced in 2019, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition will include full support for at least one major VR headset. A video of the game directly from developer Nightdive Studios’ Twitter account (seen below) shows it being played with the Valve Index controllers. The player uses the controller to wield a wrench, breaking windows and fighting enemies with it.

System Shock 2 VR Support Confirmed

Our Notifications: “Is System Shock 2 EE still a thing?”

Us:🐒🔧 pic.twitter.com/nYgX0xnVBa — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) January 10, 2021

This is the first we’ve heard of System Shock 2 VR support. Nightdive is also fully remaking the first System Shock following a successful Kickstarter campaign, though there’s no word yet on VR support for that.

Originally released in 1999 and developed by Irrational Games, System Shock 2 is one of the most celebrated PC games of all time. The first-person role-playing game saw players fight a genetic infestation on board a starship. It was praised for its approach to storytelling and open gameplay systems that let players approach the game in their own ways. It was designed by Ken Levine who went on with the team at Irrational to make BioShock and BioShock Infinite.

Nightdive didn’t provide an update on when the Enhanced Edition of the game might launch, but did suggest news might be coming soon. We also don’t know exactly what platforms the game will be releasing on, though SteamVR seems like a lock. Could there also be a release on the Oculus Store and, dare we say it, an Oculus Quest edition? Hopefully we’ll find out in the coming weeks. Had we known about this we would have added it to our list of most anticipated VR games for 2021.

