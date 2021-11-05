Take-Two CEO Now Likes VR, Suggests More To Come Post-GTA: San Andreas

A year after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said he wasn’t very compelled by VR, he now thinks it’s “really exciting”, and that the company may do more past the recent reveal of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR.

Take-Two is the parent company of both GTA developer Rockstar Games and 2K. Strauss, who was until now a long-time VR skeptic, was quizzed on his thoughts about the tech once more in a company earnings call earlier this week. “We’ve always said that we want to be where the consumer is,” the CEO replied. “And when VR first emerged as a potential technology, while I expressed some skepticism about it becoming a very broad-based consumer application, I also thought it was really exciting technically and said that we would participate.”

That’s not quite in line with his response to a similar question from last year, though. In another call, Strauss noted that he “wasn’t very compelled” by VR and was glad that the company “didn’t waste any money on it.” It was a strange comment given that 2K had already released NBA 2K VR and Borderlands 2 VR, whereas Rockstar Games had released a VR version of LA Noire. Not to mention that San Andreas VR was almost certainly in development at the time.

“Rockstar has already brought L.A. Noire to VR. NBA 2K has come to VR,” Zelnick continued. “I’m sure we’ll have more VR titles in the future as well.”

Well, how’s that for a turnaround? This isn’t the first hint we’ve heard that more Rockstar VR titles could be on the way – earlier this week we confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR was being developed by the same studio that developed LA Noire: The VR Case Files, and that the studio was “purpose built” for VR and working on other projects.