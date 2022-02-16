Tale of Onogoro Is A New VR Anime Adventure For Quest

The Tale of the Onogoro is another anime-style VR adventure from Last Labyrinth developer, Amata.

The game’s set to mix steampunk elements with Japanese legends and utilizes a gorgeous art style. You meet Haru, a Japanese high priestess and do battle with giants known as the Kami. Check out the debut trailer for the game below.

Last Labyrinth was a similar experience in the players had a companion with them at all times, but this looks like it has more action-based elements as opposed to strictly puzzle solving.

Currently the game’s only confirmed for Quest, where it will release later this spring for $29.99. Other platforms for the experience haven’t been announced at this point in time.

Will you be checking out Tale of the Onogoro? Let us know in the comments below!