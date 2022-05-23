Tarzan VR Gets A Trilogy Edition On PC

A new Tarzan VR Trilogy Edition collects all three episodes of the adventure for PC VR.

Previously Tarzan VR released its first two episodes as paid installments for PC headsets. A third episode was promised, but didn’t appear until the game launched on Quest as the entire trilogy. Even then, however, the PC VR versions were missing the third installment.

But this week’s launch of the trilogy edition brings that third and final episode of the game to PC VR headsets. It’s available on Steam and the Oculus Store (where it supports cross-buy with Quest) for $19.99. It’s no longer possible to buy the episodes individually but, if you already own the first installment, you’ll get the update for free.

Alongside the new episode, the update also adds a new bow weapon and performance and graphical improvements. We thought the Quest version of the game was incredibly troubled thanks to muddy graphics, though the PC VR version does offer much tighter presentation. That said, it’s still true that the overall experience is very short and the gameplay is overly simply. Still, any excuse to share that trailer once again, no?

Don’t let them destroy your jungle.

Elsewhere, publisher Fun Train is planning to release a Twilight Zone VR game in July and a sequel to The Exorcist: Legion VR in the near future. Both projects feature development from UK-based Pocket Money Games.

Are you going to be picking up Tarzan VR Trilogy Edition on PC? Let us know in the comments below.