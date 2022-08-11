Tennis League VR Demo Coming Tomorrow For Quest, Full Release In Fall

Tennis League VR is a new sports game coming to Quest headsets later this year with a free playable demo launching on August 12.

Get your rackets ready — Tennis League VR aims to bring realistic tennis gameplay to VR with accurate ball physics and online multiplayer.

You can check out some gameplay in the trailer above, which looks like an impressive new take on the genre. There’s not a wealth of tennis games available on Quest yet — Tennis League’s main competition should be First Person Tennis, which launched back in June. While both titles aim for realistic tennis simulation, it looks like Tennis League may opt for a visual style that looks a little more playful than its competition.

Here’s a bit more on what Tennis League has to offer, from developers AnotherReality:

Developed with tennis and sportscare professionals, Tennis League VR offers a challenge for every skill level. Virtual champions can play solo across a variety of modes including career and custom games. Host your own online tournament or one-on-one matches and invite up to 8 friends to spectate as they jeer or cheer you on. Use real techniques to dominate the leaderboards and smash the competition.

You’ll also be able to customize your player avatar and racket, while playing across a variety of different courts and environments.

Tennis League will support both Quest 2 and the original Quest headset, with the free demo available from tomorrow on the Quest Store. The game’s full launch is coming later this year, sometime in the Fall.