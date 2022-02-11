Tentacular Is The New VR Game From Devolver Digital And Firepunchd

After a week of teases, developer Firepunchd and publisher Devolver Digital have revealed their new VR game, Tentacular.

We’ve been getting quick looks at the game all week, showing players take on the role of a giant octopus, but today’s announcement confirmed the name and the news that Tentacular is coming to both Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam later this year. Check out the first trailer for the game below.

Tentacular Announced

On the surface, Tentacular might look like another VR kaiju game, but there’s a bit of a twist here. Rather than smashing cities and causing terror, you help humans as they investigate an unwiedly new power source. Of course, being an octopus, all you’ve got to help you are your tentacles, which might make some tasks a little tricky.

The trailer showcases some pretty adorable visuals as well as physics-based gameplay, with containers being stacked and flung across an island using power cables. Players get tasks from townspeople, often picking them up to taxi them across the island.

By our count this is Devolver’s second VR release. The publisher also saw success with Free Lives’ bloody gladiator battler, Gorn, which has released on basically all VR platforms.

