Terminus, Upcoming Oculus Quest Title, Starts Kickstarter March 17 Alongside Prologue Demo

We first wrote about a very early version of the in-development Oculus Quest title Terminus back in January, when a free gameplay demo launched on SideQuest. Now, developers CVR announced that a Kickstarter for the game will begin on March 17 and launch alongside another demo featuring the game’s prologue.

The initial alpha demo from January sees you explore Paris after an invasion has swept that city. The demo sees you sneak past large black clouds of mist that patrol the environment as you navigate a maze of subway tunnels to find an exit. You can check out Jamie’s playthrough of that early demo embedded below.

“Scavenging for supplies, managing a limited inventory and trekking through the dank halls of the subway was all really immersive, as if someone had made a native VR Resident Evil game,” Jamie wrote of the demo. “Terminus is also a welcomely manageable level of scary; it provides a few quick jumps and some uncertain corners, but it’s never so overwhelmingly frightful that I couldn’t muster up the courage to continue.”

Now, a Kickstarter for the game is set to launch on March 17. On CVR’s website, they outlined their reasons for starting a Kickstarter for Terminus. “A big project, implies funds. For Terminus, we have a lot of ambitions, and we have the technical ability to fulfill theses ambitions. The lack is on financial side.”

The Kickstarter campaign will also launch alongside another demo featuring the prologue of the game, but we have no further details on how long or in-depth that second demo might be.

You can read more about Terminus and the upcoming Kickstarter campaign on the CVR site. Keep an eye out for updates with the Kickstarter link once the campaign is live as well.

The original Terminus demo for Oculus Quest is still available via SideQuest.