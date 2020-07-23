Tetris Effect: Connected Multiplayer Expansion Includes Full VR Support

During the Xbox Series X Showcase from Microsoft today, Enhance unveiled an upcoming multiplayer edition of Tetris Effect called Tetris Effect: Connected.

We confirmed this new version of the game will also include VR support on all relevant platforms, but it’s coming first to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC this year.

This new edition, Tetris Effect: Connected, is releasing first on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via the Windows Store this holiday — plus it’ll be on Game Pass, includes cross-play on all three Microsoft platforms, and is a Smart Delivery title between Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

We emailed Enhance to confirm that it’ll have VR support on PC via the Windows Store and they said that it indeed would: “Windows 10 PC will include all the features of the existing PC version, including VR support.”

Furthermore, Tetris Effect: Connected is also coming to all other current platforms in summer 2021 as a free update if you own the existing game already. When asked, Enhance listed off these platforms specifically as, “PS4/PSVR, Oculus Quest, Epic Games PC.” It’s unclear if those versions will include cross-play as well.

Notably, Tetris Effect: Connected introduces all-new game modes like Zone Battle and the co-op Connected mode. In Zone Battle you’ll battle players in a shakeup of 1-on-1 matches mixed with the Zone mechanic from Tetris Effect.

In the cooperative Connected mode up to three players can “connect” their play fields together and play one large board, as shown at the end of the trailer and in the image above, while working to take down CPU bosses.

