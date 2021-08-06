Tetris Effect: Connected Pushed Back, Now Releasing August 18

The Tetris Effect: Connected update, which adds multiplayer across all platforms, has been pushed back to a new August 18 release date.

The Connected update will bring free multiplayer modes to all platforms, including Oculus Quest, Epic Games Store, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles and the Microsoft Store on PC.

The game will also launch on Steam for the first time on the same day, bringing both the base game and the expanded new multiplayer content packaged into one release now titled Tetris Effect: Connected. At launch, the game will be discounted for two weeks on Steam to celebrate its release on the platform, bringing the price down 25% and including the DLC from the digital deluxe edition at no extra charge.

On Quest, the update will also include a resolution boost for those playing on Quest 2 with “new performance or fidelity graphics options,” while on PS4 the update will add remote play capabilities.

Enhance also confirmed that the Connected update will support crossplay across all existing platforms, quite a feat given how some titles still have compatibility quirks when it comes to crossplay. Players across Oculus Quest, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Epic Games Store and Steam will all be able to play together via shareable 4-digit room codes and online matchmaking.

A multiplayer beta launched in mid-June across most platforms, which ran until July 12. The beta also came with details of all the new multiplayer modes arriving in the Connected update, which you can read more about here.

Tetris Effect: Connected will be available August 18 as a free update for existing platforms and as part of a new release on Steam with PC VR support.