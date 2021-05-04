Tetris Effect Is Finally Coming To SteamVR With Connected Update

The PC VR version of Tetris Effect finally lands on Steam this summer.

A store listing for Tetris Effect Connected, the most recent version of the game, has appeared. No release date outside the summer 2021 window has been given at this time. The page lists official support for Oculus and HTC Vive headsets, though this being on SteamVR and this being Tetris, it’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll be able to load up just about any SteamVR-compatible headset and play it. Check out the Xbox announcement trailer below.

Tetris Effect was previously exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, where it did still feature SteamVR support. But Tetris Effect is just one of a handful of VR games available on that storefront, meaning its Steam release is still significant. It’ll definitely be one to try on the HP Reverb G2.

In its base form, Tetris Effect offered a radical new take on the classic puzzling game that let you play in immersive VR environments with incredible audio and visuals. We enjoyed it on PC and PSVR, though it shines brightest on Quest, where the game sold much better compared to other platforms.

As we reported last year, the Connected update for the game introduces full multiplayer support with both competitive and cooperative modes. This version of the game still fully supports VR and should also be coming to other VR platforms in due course.

Elsewhere, publisher Enhance is working on another PS4 game with optional PSVR support – Humanity.

