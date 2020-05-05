Tetris Effect Coming Soon Listing Appears In Oculus Quest Store

Screenshots of an Oculus store listing that went up for a short time indicate that Tetris Effect is coming to Oculus Quest.

The game was listed in the ‘Coming Soon’ section of the store for a few hours, allowing several people to capture screenshots before the listing was taken down.

Tetris Effect initially released for PlayStation 4 with PSVR support in November 2018. Midway through 2019, the game launched for PC VR via the Epic Games store. These new screenshots indicate that an Oculus Quest release is now also on the horizon. Multiple screenshots were posted to Reddit and sent directly to UploadVR, indicating that a Tetris Effect listing on the Oculus Quest Store listing temporarily went live on the Coming Soon section.

We reviewed both the PSVR and the PC VR version of Tetris Effect, and we really enjoyed both. It’s great that this reimagined version of a classic seems to be set for a Quest release. Here’s an excerpt from our initial PSVR review:

So, yes, this is indeed Tetris… in VR. But, by applying its unmatched strand of spectacular visual and musical flair, Enhance creates something with a powerful, compelling and entirely unexpected hypnotism to it. For some of you, that’ll be enough to lay down the cash without a second thought. For others, I could wax lyrical until my face goes blue and you still wouldn’t reach for your wallet. But for those of you teetering on the fence? Go on, make the jump; this is a really, really great way to celebrate an all-time great.

We reached out to Facebook and the developer to ask for confirmation of a Quest release for Tetris Effect, and to see if there is a specific launch date planned. We will update this post if we receive a comment.